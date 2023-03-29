Traversing Uyyankondam river bank road not a joyride, rue commuters

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Commuters who frequently travel through Vayalur and Thogaimalai road to Tiruchy expect the Uyykondan river bank road, which has been in a state of neglect for many years, to be repaired. The road, which can accommodate two-wheelers, can help reduce traffic congestion during peak hours, they added.

"I commute to work on my two-wheeler and take the Vayalur road going through Bishop Heber College. Traffic during peak hours is unimaginable and sometimes seriously interferes with my scheduling. While there's little traffic on Allithurai Road, travelling through the pathway is quite a strain," said Latha K, a commuter from Vayalur.

Ayyarappan, a road activist, said, "Tiruchy being a developing city, traffic along Vayalur road is congested throughout the day. Despite several petitions for the pathway to be enhanced, any such move is yet to be seen." Sources from the PWD water resource department said,

"Though the road belongs to us, it is a pathway along the Uyyakondan River and not meant for vehicular transport. Now that the state highways have approached us with a proposal we've given a No Objection Certificate."

"As of now, we're preparing a Detailed Project Report for 6.4km of the road from the City Ring Road to Allithurai to convert the path into a route for light vehicles to travel,. Our assessment will be complete in a month, after which we expect the government to allot the required funds for the road," said sources from the State Highways Department.

TIRUCHY: Commuters who frequently travel through Vayalur and Thogaimalai road to Tiruchy expect the Uyykondan river bank road, which has been in a state of neglect for many years, to be repaired. The road, which can accommodate two-wheelers, can help reduce traffic congestion during peak hours, they added. "I commute to work on my two-wheeler and take the Vayalur road going through Bishop Heber College. Traffic during peak hours is unimaginable and sometimes seriously interferes with my scheduling. While there's little traffic on Allithurai Road, travelling through the pathway is quite a strain," said Latha K, a commuter from Vayalur. Ayyarappan, a road activist, said, "Tiruchy being a developing city, traffic along Vayalur road is congested throughout the day. Despite several petitions for the pathway to be enhanced, any such move is yet to be seen." Sources from the PWD water resource department said,googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Though the road belongs to us, it is a pathway along the Uyyakondan River and not meant for vehicular transport. Now that the state highways have approached us with a proposal we've given a No Objection Certificate." "As of now, we're preparing a Detailed Project Report for 6.4km of the road from the City Ring Road to Allithurai to convert the path into a route for light vehicles to travel,. Our assessment will be complete in a month, after which we expect the government to allot the required funds for the road," said sources from the State Highways Department.