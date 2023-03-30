Drunk brothers nabbed for slaying shop worker in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Two siblings were apprehended by police in Villupuram on Wednesday evening, charged with murdering a shop employee and assaulting three others.

A police source at the Villupuram West Police Station revealed that the pair, in a state of inebriation, set upon Sankar (40), the manager of a private marriage hall near Old Bus Stand in Villupuram, with a knife. They then began shouting profanities in the street. When Manikandan, an oil shop owner, condemned their behaviour, the duo attacked him and his staff member, Deepak, who had attempted to defend Manikandan. One of the brothers stabbed them before fleeing.

Subsequently, the brothers proceeded to a grocery store on MG Road and began quarrelling with an elderly man outside. When shop assistant A Ibrahim (45) of North Street, intervened, the knife-wielding brother stabbed him. Ibrahim suffered severe abdominal injuries and was taken to Villupuram Government Hospital, where he later died. His body was sent for autopsy at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital.

Police from the Villupuram West Police Station arrived at the scene and arrested the siblings. During the investigation, the police discovered that the accused were G. Rajasekar (33) and his younger brother, G. Vallarasu (24) of Periyacolony, Villupuram. The pair were taken to the police station for further questioning.

A senior police official from the Villupuram sub-division commented, "The murder was not motivated by personal reasons. The brothers tried to attack their father, who they believed was having an extramarital affair and scolded their mother. They assaulted anyone who criticised them."

The incident caused a stir in Villupuram Town, as the brothers had been causing a commotion on major roads for nearly two hours on Wednesday evening. The injured parties were admitted to Villupuram GH for medical attention.

