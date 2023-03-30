Home States Tamil Nadu

Excreta in water tank: Madras High Court appoints one-man probe panel 

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy also directed the commission to submit its report within two months.

Published: 30th March 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 09:21 AM

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Wednesday appointed a one-man commission under retired HC judge Justice V Sathyanarayanan to probe into the contamination of drinking water with faecal matter at Vengaivayal Dalit village in Pudukkottai district.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy also directed the commission to submit its report within two months. The order was passed on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Rajkamal, a member of Tiruvallur-based NGO Tamil Kalaikalam Trust.

Rajkamal had alleged that the ongoing investigation was a “farce” and an “eyewash” and blamed the investigating authorities of acting without real intention to bring the culprits before the court.

Petitioner demands CBI probe to ensure a fair investigation

The petitioner also said a fair investigation would bring to the fore activities of caste organisations that have been wielding enormous power in the district. He wanted the court to order a CBI probe to ensure a fair investigation and avoid loss of public confidence.

When the matter came up for hearing on March 21, additional advocate general (AAG) J Ravindran said a fair probe was being held by the CB-CID which had examined 147 witnesses so far but they had given contradictory statements.

