IPS officer accused of torturing suspects in Ambasamudram suspended: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday informed the state assembly that Balveer Singh, hitherto assistant superintendent of police of Ambasamudram sub-division in Tirunelveli district who was accused of torturing suspects in some cases, has been placed under suspension.

Responding to the issue raised by members of various political parties, the CM said his government would not make any compromise on human rights violations at police stations. “Appropriate action will be taken against those involved in custodial torture after getting the inquiry report.”

Several members demanded that Balveer Singh be removed from police service forthwith and merely keeping him in ‘vacancy reserve’ is not enough. Stalin said over the past two years, caste clashes and murders committed by rowdies have been brought down to a large extent. In 2019, during the AIADMK regime, 1,670 murders took place. But the number of murders has been brought down to 1,596 in 2022. “Police department has been given a free hand and those who commit murders are being arrested quickly, irrespective of their status, and without any partiality,” the CM said.

Referring to the murder of Elangovan alias Viyasai Elango, secretary of Perambur south unit of the AIADMK who was hacked to death by five people, the CM said it was found that Elangovan attacked Sanjay in a public place two years ago and Sanjay had planned the murder due to that enmity. Within two hours of receiving complaint, police arrested five people including Sanjay. Of the five, one is a juvenile, the CM said.

On the contention of the Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, that Elango was murdered due to his stance against sale of narcotic substances, Stalin said, “No such aspect has come up during investigation. The probe is still on.” Raising the issue, Palaniswami said Elangovan had filed several complaints with police seeking action against those who sell ganja.



