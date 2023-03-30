Medical waste dumped along NH irks Dharmapuri locals in TN

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri are irked by the unrestrained dumping of medical waste along the national highway between Dharmapuri and Pennagaram. The health department has launched a probe to identify who is responsible for the dumping.

Over the past few days, residents of Dharmapuri had noticed loads of waste being dumped along the national highway near the Hogenakkal bypass. Upon inquiry, they were startled to find blood-soaked bandages, used syringes and plastic waste had been dumped along the roadside.

Speaking to TNIE, R Marimuthu, a resident of Morappur, said, “It is common to see medical wastes being dumped along the roadside. A detailed investigation must be undertaken.”

R Senthilkumar, another resident, said, “It is not only the case in rural areas. There is a huge pile-up of medical waste in the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. Hospital waste is usually a hotbed of diseases and must be disposed of. But here they are piled up.”

Officials in the Health and Family Welfare Department, told TNIE, “The medical wastes along the highway have been cleared and we are investigating the people responsible.”

