Home States Tamil Nadu

MLA urges TN govt to ban transport of sand from Kanniyakumari to Kerala

He said since Kanyakumari is located in an ecologically significant part along the Western Ghats, the people of the district have been opposing this transportation very much. 

Published: 30th March 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sand mafia

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Congress MLA from Killiyoor constituency, S Rajesh Kumar, on Wednesday urged the DMK government to take a policy decision to ban the transportation of gravel, blue metal, and M Sand from Kanyakumari district to Kerala for construction purposes. 

Participating in the discussion on the demands for grants for the Water Resources Department in the Assembly, the Congress MLA said large quantities of gravel, blue metal, and M Sand beyond the permitted limits, are being transported to Kerala in heavy-duty vehicles since quarries have been banned in the neighbouring state.

He said since Kanyakumari is located in an ecologically significant part along the Western Ghats, the people of the district have been opposing this transportation very much. 

“At the same time, for many developmental works, Kanyakumari district needs gravel, blue metal, and M Sand.  Hence, the government should take a policy decision to ban the transportation of these mineral resources to Kerala and allow operation of quarries as per rules to cater to the needs of the district,” Rajesh Kumar said. 

The Congress MLA also charged that thousands of tonnes of sea sand are being taken away for segregating minerals and due to this, the residential areas of fishermen became prone to sea erosion. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Killiyoor constituency DMK government Kanyakumari
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp