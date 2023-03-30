Home States Tamil Nadu

Murugan temple phase 1 renovation work in TN to be over by December

"The project master plan was prepared in such a way that no tree on the temple premises would have to be cut for the construction work.

Tiruchendur Murugan temple

Tiruchendur Murugan temple (Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The first phase work of the mega temple renovation scheme underway at Tiruchendur Murugan temple premises is likely to be completed by December, said district collector Dr K Senthil Raj on Tuesday after inspecting the work progress in the presence of HR&CE Joint Commissioner Karthick, Arangavalar Kulu president Arul Murugan and other revenue officials.

The mega temple renovation scheme with an estimate of a whopping Rs 300 crore, including Rs 200 crore from Shiv Nadar group and Rs 100 crore on behalf of the HR&CE, was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin last September. The project, which is being executed into three phases, aims to renovate the ancient temple spread on about 65 acres of area at Tiruchendur beach, which is believed to be the second abode of Lord Murugan, with a construction expanse of about 2.7 lakh square feet.

Addressing media persons, collector Senthil Raj said the phase 1 work, which includes the construction of a drinking water sump, administration block, queue management, hair offering mandapam, underground electricity cable, 450 toilets, annadhanam mandapam, a shopping complex with 104 shops, adequate parking facilities and a three-block waiting hall.

"The project master plan was prepared in such a way that no tree on the temple premises would have to be cut for the construction work. To ensure hassle-free temple entry for devotees, an alternate approach pathway to the temple has been planned across the creek from Veerapandiyapuram. A detailed project report has been sent for approval," he said.

Of the 2.4 lakh square feet of estimated construction, works on around 1.4 lakh sq.ft is in progress. The renovation scheme envisaged for phase 1 has been expedited in a bid to open the facilities for devotees by this December itself, he said and added that over 70% to 80% of phase 1 work has already been completed.

Arangavalar Kulu president Murugan said staff quarters comprising 80 houses, are being constructed on a distant parcel of temple land. The sewage treatment plant, a part of the mega temple renovation scheme, will be completed by May 2024. All components of the mega temple renovation scheme will be completed by October 2024, he said.

