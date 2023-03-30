Home States Tamil Nadu

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute to be accorded university status

The institute became the first agricultural college to receive STAR status and thus received Rs 63 lakh for scientific research.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute (PAJANCOA) in Karaikal is set to be upgraded to a university, a move the institute says will help development and research.

Answering during Question Hour in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, Agriculture Minister ‘Theni’ C Djeacoumar announced, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute (PAJANCOA & RI) in Karaikal will be made into a university.

Around Rs 41 crores will be allotted under NABARD Bank funds to build classrooms, library and auditorium.” It should be noted that PAJANCOA & RI is currently under Pondicherry University. In 2022, the Department of Biotechnology gave PAJANCOA & RI the prestigious STAR status.

The institute became the first agricultural college to receive STAR status and thus received Rs 63 lakh for scientific research. In past, the college offered undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Initiatives were taken in recent years to start doctorate-level courses as well.

Earlier this year, the institute began to offer Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes in five department disciplines - Agricultural Economics and Extension, Agronomy, Horticulture, Plant Breeding and Genetics, and Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry.

PAJANCOA & RI's dean Dr A Pouchepparadjou said, "By becoming a university, the institute will become autonomous and can start our new courses. Various institutes such as Krishi Vigyan Kendras, veterinary college, forestry college and fisheries college can be affiliated with the university.

The institute will receive grants from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) for development and research. The institute will also receive funds from various government departments through its university status."

