Police place warning boards along Bhavani banks in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: As drowning deaths in the Bhavani river continue despite the deployment of lifeguards on the banks, police have started to place warning notices in vulnerable spots.

A team of ten lifeguards trained by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is monitoring the Bhavani banks from Pillur Dam to the backwaters of Bhavanisagar dam (Sirumugai). Once it receives information about any drowning they rush to the spot and engage in rescue operations. The team also raises awareness about the nature of the water flow in rivers that would rise depending upon the water release from the Pillur dam. Despite such steps, death by drowning is common in the district as people continue to enter the river in vulnerable places.

“Although local people cooperate in our efforts to prevent mishaps, outsiders do not follow it. They enter vulnerable places to bathe and play in the river. Due to the occurrence of such incidents in interior areas, we have now brought those areas under surveillance” said Balaji Selvaraj, Mettupalayam DSP.

“We have identified a few more vulnerable places- Vilamarathur, Nanthavanaputhur, Bathirakaliamman Kovil area, Maampatti, Oomapalayam, Vedar Colony, Vellipalayam, Kutharilpalayam, Kooduthurai Malai and placed warning boards there. We have informed the people that no one should go into the river to drink alcohol or wash clothes or take bath. We are also considering taking criminal action against the violators,” he added.

(Lifeguards can be contacted at 94981-01186, 04254-22222)

