Rs 24 crore allotted to build protection structure along Alakkudi village in TN

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A sum of Rs 24.25 crores has been allotted for the protection structure along the Alakkudi village near Sirkazhi during the 'demand for grants' session in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Officials said the structure will help arrest flooding in villages prone to flooding. While addressing the 'demand for grants' for the Water Resources Department, WRD Minister Durai Murugan announced that structures would be set up at Alakkudi village in Mayiladuthurai district's Sirkazhi block at the cost of Rs 24.25 crores to prevent floods. The structure of boulders will be set up in two sections for about 246 metres and 200 metres respectively on the right bank of the Kollidam River.

A Public Works Department official said, "The existing pile structure failed due to the massive river surge last year. The structure was scoured due to the meandering of the river flow. The deployment of boulders in the upcoming project will strengthen the reinforcement. The work will take 60 days to complete once the work commences." WRD officials said they have sent proposals to erect protection structures at Nathalpadugai and Kattur as well.

Villages such as Alakkudi, Nathalpadugai, Vellamanal, Kattur and Muthalaimeduthittu are vulnerable to flooding every year due to the Kollidam River surge. The hamlets of Nathalpadugai and Muthalaimeduthittu were flooded at least five times this past year.

"Through quick commencement and speedy completion of work, flooding will be prevented this year," said 'Kollidam' Viswanathan, a farmer representative. WRD minister Durai Murugan also discussed a larger project of construction of a 'Tail End Structure' across the Kollidam River to arrest seawater intrusion.

However, funds are yet to be allocated. According to WRD, a proposal has been sent for Rs 720 crores to construct the structure between Thirukazhipalai village in Chidambaram block of Cuddalore district and Alakkudi Village in Kollidam block Taluk of Mayiladuthurai district. The structure will be located at a distance of 8 km upstream from the Bay of Bengal along the Kollidam River.

"Funds should be allocated and work should start soon. It will prevent seawater intrusion into the land and agriculture fields on both sides of the Kollidam River. Through storage of floodwater on the other side, the quality of groundwater will improve," said R Vaithiyanathan, a farmer representative.

An official said, "Administrative sanction was accorded for survey and investigation for the Rs 720 crore project. Model studies are in progress. A Detailed Project Report is under preparation based on the design obtained from IIT-Madras."

Minister S Durai Murugan also announced that a tail-end regulator would be constructed across the Paravaiyar River drain channel in Vadakkupoigainallur village in Nagapattinam district for Rs 3.5 crore to prevent seawater intrusion.

