Home States Tamil Nadu

Sale of student information: Cybercrime police detained one in Tamil Nadu

“The suspect was identified and served a notice to appear for an inquiry before the police.

Published: 30th March 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Cybercrime Wing police have detained a person and registered an FIR after news reports alleged data of school students on the Education Management Information System portal was being sold to private parties.

The suspect, who was traced to Bengaluru and was summoned for an inquiry, said that he sourced the information through open sources, the police said. Inquiries revealed that he is not from the school education department. 

“The suspect was identified and served a notice to appear for an inquiry before the police. During the inquiry, he said that he has been sourcing information about students from open sources only. Only after the inquiry, further course of action will be decided,” a senior police officer said.

A case under sections IPC sections 420 and 43(j) r/w 66 of the IT (Amendment) Act was registered on Monday and the suspect was detained by the cyber crime police on Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cybercrime Wing police Sale of student information
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp