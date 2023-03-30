Sale of student information: Cybercrime police detained one in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cybercrime Wing police have detained a person and registered an FIR after news reports alleged data of school students on the Education Management Information System portal was being sold to private parties.

The suspect, who was traced to Bengaluru and was summoned for an inquiry, said that he sourced the information through open sources, the police said. Inquiries revealed that he is not from the school education department.

“The suspect was identified and served a notice to appear for an inquiry before the police. During the inquiry, he said that he has been sourcing information about students from open sources only. Only after the inquiry, further course of action will be decided,” a senior police officer said.

A case under sections IPC sections 420 and 43(j) r/w 66 of the IT (Amendment) Act was registered on Monday and the suspect was detained by the cyber crime police on Tuesday.

