School in TN adopts CBSE syllabus, tells RTE students to pay fees

COIMBATORE: Parents of children studying in a matriculation school in Pollachi under the Right to Education (RTE) Act alleged that the school management is demanding fees as it will adopt the CBSE syllabus from the next academic year. A group of parents submitted a petition to the District Educational Office on Wednesday.

A parent, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE 85 students to study under the RTE quota in the school located at Zamin Uthukuli. “Authorities told us that the school will be upgraded and therefore we must pay fees if we want children to continue studying there. I have to pay Rs 25,000 to admit my child in Class 3,” he said, adding parents are being forced to submit an attested letter declaring they are admitting children on their wish.

Besides, parents said the school is collecting fees up to Rs 15,000 in the name of extracurricular activities even from children admitted under the RTE Act. They further alleged that the authorities don’t give them receipts for the fees.

Repeated attempts to reach private school authorities went in vain. When contacted, District Educational Officer for private school R Geetha told TNIE, “If a matriculation school converts into a CBSE school, as per the norm, the concerned school should admit the students who were admitted under RTE Act in the nearby matriculation schools.

The school should pay fees for students who joined under the RTE Act till they complete Class 8. The school must have accepted this demand while taking permission from the directorate of matriculation schools for upgrading to CBSE. We will inquire about this.”

