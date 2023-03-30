Stalin flays FSSAI diktat that makes writing ‘dahi’ must on curd packets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday condemned the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) move to print “dahi” (Hindi name for curd) prominently in all curd products of state-run dairy units. Stalin’s condemnation follows the news report about the issue and he shared a screenshot of the report also.

In his social media post, Stalin said, “The unabashed insistence of #HindiImposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states.”

He further added, “Such brazen disregard to our mother tongue will make sure those responsible are banished from the south forever.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai urged Rajesh Bhushan, chairperson, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, to immediately rollback the notification issued by the authority asking to use the word “dahi” on curd sachets produced by state-run cooperative societies since it is not in tandem with the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote regional languages.

