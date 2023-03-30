Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin flays FSSAI diktat that makes writing ‘dahi’ must on curd packets

“Such brazen disregard to our mother tongue will make sure those responsible are banished from the south forever.”

Published: 30th March 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday condemned the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) move to print “dahi” (Hindi name for curd) prominently in all curd products of state-run dairy units. Stalin’s condemnation follows the news report about the issue and he shared a screenshot of the report also.

In his social media post, Stalin said, “The unabashed insistence of #HindiImposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states.”
He further added, “Such brazen disregard to our mother tongue will make sure those responsible are banished from the south forever.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai urged Rajesh Bhushan, chairperson, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, to immediately rollback the notification issued by the authority asking to use the word “dahi” on curd sachets produced by state-run cooperative societies since it is not in tandem with the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote regional languages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin FSSAI dahi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp