Tamil Nadu: CMCH opens clinic exclusively for trans people

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A dedicated multidisciplinary medical centre for trans people was inaugurated at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) campus on Wednesday.

CMCH dean Dr A Nirmala along with other doctors of the hospital and trans people inaugurated the facility. The dean said it will function as an integrated clinic where a trans person can get all types of treatment in a single place, including both physical and mental assistance.

The centre services for skin problems, plastic surgery, mental health issues, kidney surgeries, pregnancy and ENT. Specialist doctors will be available every Wednesday from 10 AM to 12 noon. The treatment will be covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

