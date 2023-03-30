Tamil Nadu govt to help aunt bring back 2-year-old from US foster care

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has assured to provide all the necessary help to the family of a two-year-old body, who lost his parents in the US, in bringing him back to Tamil Nadu. His parents, who hail from Madurai, died last year and the boy is now in the custody of a US family.

Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, who is on a visit to the US, met consulate officials and volunteers working on the case to help the Indian family to get custody of the boy.

The two-year-old is a US citizen by birth. According to sources, his parents died in Mississippi in May last year. Following this, the boy was in the custody of a neighbour and then handed over to child protection services.

When the aunt arrived in the US to bring back the boy, another family from a different state obtained temporary placement of the child for foster care. While the aunt is seeking to bring the boy back to India, the family having the temporary placement of the child wants to adopt him, leading to a custody battle between the two families.

Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, in a Twitter post, said that based on the instructions from Chief Minister MK Stalin and minister for non-residents Tamil welfare Gingee KS Masthan, efforts are on to help the aunt to bring the boy back to Tamil Nadu.

