Tiruchy Corporation's budget focuses on civic infrastructure, stray dog menace  

TIRUCHY: The city corporation on Wednesday tabled a Rs 74.80 lakh surplus budget for the financial year of 2023-’24, announcing plans for a multi-purpose office in all 65 wards at a total cost of Rs 16.25 crore and an integrated government office building in the place of Central Bus Stand, among others.

According to the budget presented by Taxation-Finance Committee Chairperson T Muthuselvam, the expected revenue for the civic body for FY24 is Rs 1,026.70 crore while the expected expenditure is Rs 1,025.95 crore. In the education sector, the expected revenue is Rs 31.56 crore while the expected expenditure is Rs 23.45 crore, leaving the civic body with a surplus of Rs 8.11 crore.

The budget allocated Rs 20.85 crore towards the upgradation of corporation schools. In the budget, an initial allocation of Rs 5 crore was made towards the upgradation of 300 km of mud road to tarred or concrete ones. Further, it announced of the plan to construct multi-purpose offices in all 65 wards for Rs 16.25 crore.

This means the corporation would roughly spend Rs 25 lakh per ward to set up the multi-purpose office. The budget also announced the construction of an integrated government office building in place of the Central Bus Stand. An initial allocation of Rs 1 crore has been made for the same. The civic body went ahead with the plan as an integrated bus terminus is under construction at Panjappur.

Further, the corporation budget has proposed getting the government's financial support towards building the integrated market on 22 acres in Panjappur at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore. The corporation budget also earmarked Rs 3 crore towards the construction of old-age homes in Thiruverambur, Woraiyur, and Srirangam. As part of efforts to control the stray dog menace, the budget has earmarked Rs 50 lakh towards the construction of the fifth animal birth control (ABC) centre in the city.

For the installation of streetlights, the budget has allocated Rs 13.97 crore. About Rs 320 crore has been allocated towards laying a tarred road from Panjappur to Karur bypass on the banks of Koraiyaru and Uyyakondan canals.

A total of Rs 26. 39 crore has been allocated for reviving the Kollankulam pond. For the ongoing bio-mining work at the Ariyamangalam dump yard, the corporation budget allocated Rs 17 crore to process 200 MT of non-biodegradable waste per day.

Further, a project to supply potable water 24x7 would be executed in Wards 51-57 in the city on a pilot basis for Rs 6 crore. The proposal would be sent to the government to get grants, the budget stated.

