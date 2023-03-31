25-year-old girl in Madurai falls off hostel building, dies

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 25-year-old girl, a second-year student of Master of Education at Madurai Kamaraj University allegedly jumped from the second floor of her hostel building. The girl was speaking on her mobile phone at 11.15 pm on Thursday night when the incident happened.

She was identified as M Maheswari(25), a native of Kuppanayakanpatti in Myladumparai taluk from the Theni district. She sustained severe injuries from the fall. Hearing the girl's screaming, other hostel girls rushed to help her. She was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning at 7.50 am.

Nagamalai Pudukottai police have registered a case under section 174. An investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

MADURAI: A 25-year-old girl, a second-year student of Master of Education at Madurai Kamaraj University allegedly jumped from the second floor of her hostel building. The girl was speaking on her mobile phone at 11.15 pm on Thursday night when the incident happened. She was identified as M Maheswari(25), a native of Kuppanayakanpatti in Myladumparai taluk from the Theni district. She sustained severe injuries from the fall. Hearing the girl's screaming, other hostel girls rushed to help her. She was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning at 7.50 am. Nagamalai Pudukottai police have registered a case under section 174. An investigation is on.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)