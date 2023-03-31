AIADMK chief too says alliance with BJP intact

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after union home minister and BJP’s election strategist Amit Shah said his party’s alliance with the AIADMK continues, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the ties between the two parties are intact and the alliance would continue for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, participating in a television programme, Amit Shah said the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK continues. The statement assumes significance as it came against the backdrop of BJP state president K Annamalai’s remarks on the need for the party to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on its own in the state. Annamalai’s assertions came days after several BJP IT wing functionaries joined the AIADMK and started criticising Annamalai, leading to a war of words between the parties.

Last week, according to sources, Annamalai was summoned to New Delhi and BJP leaders there told him to continue his work for the growth of the party in Tamil Nadu and the parliamentary board at the national level would take a call on the alliance at an appropriate time. Speaking to reporters at the secretariat on Thursday about Amit Shah’s statement on the alliance, Palaniswami said, “We never said the alliance with BJP was not there. The alliance continued for the byelection to the Erode East Assembly constituency and will continue for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

CHENNAI: A day after union home minister and BJP’s election strategist Amit Shah said his party’s alliance with the AIADMK continues, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the ties between the two parties are intact and the alliance would continue for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Wednesday, participating in a television programme, Amit Shah said the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK continues. The statement assumes significance as it came against the backdrop of BJP state president K Annamalai’s remarks on the need for the party to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on its own in the state. Annamalai’s assertions came days after several BJP IT wing functionaries joined the AIADMK and started criticising Annamalai, leading to a war of words between the parties. Last week, according to sources, Annamalai was summoned to New Delhi and BJP leaders there told him to continue his work for the growth of the party in Tamil Nadu and the parliamentary board at the national level would take a call on the alliance at an appropriate time. Speaking to reporters at the secretariat on Thursday about Amit Shah’s statement on the alliance, Palaniswami said, “We never said the alliance with BJP was not there. The alliance continued for the byelection to the Erode East Assembly constituency and will continue for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });