Civic bodies to be upgraded after end of tenure: TN Minister KN Nehru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for municipal administration and water supply KN Nehru told the Assembly that steps will be taken to upgrade local bodies to the next level after their tenure ends in December next year. He was replying during the debate on the demands for grants to his department on Thursday.

In his reply, Nehru said that requests were received to upgrade the municipalities of Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thiruvannamalai, Namakkal and Karaikudi, and upgrade the town panchayats of Sriperumpudur, Mamallapurum, Perunthurai, Avinasi, Kottagiri, Sankagiri, and Thiruvaiyaru.

“The term of elected rural bodies will end in December 2024 and the steps will be taken to upgrade existing local bodies to the next level by merging nearby village panchayats with them after consulting with the CM.”

Speaking about the drinking water needs of Greater Chennai Corporation areas, the minister said, “Drinking water projects for newly added 42 local bodies with Chennai Corporation will be commissioned at the earliest. Besides, steps were taken to improve the drainage facilities in Alandur, KK Nagar and Thousand lights.”

Revealing the details about work on desalination plants, Nehru said that the Nemmeli desalination plant will be commissioned in July. “Another project with a capacity of 400 MLD will be launched at Perur near Nemmeli.” Highlighting other projects, he said that works on the Pillur Comprehensive Drinking water project (phase 3) and Ilampillai Comprehensive Drinking Water Project are complete and would be commissioned at the earliest to benefit the people of Coimbatore and Salem districts.

“Around 60% of works on the new drinking water project based on the Mullaiperiyar water to cater to Madurai Corporation is completed and it would be opened at the earliest,” he said. Speaking about road projects in urban areas, he said, “To eradicate mud roads in urban local bodies, Rs 1,211 crore have been allocated to lay 1,422 km of roads.”

Highlights

Rs 420 cr for round-the-clock drinking water supply on a trial basis in Trichy, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Vellore, Cuddalore, Tambaram, Erode and Nagercoil municipal corporations; Karaikudi, Pudukottai and Rajapalayam municipalities

Bio-CNG units will be set up in Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Thanjavur, Nagercoil, and Tambaram corporations. Two bio-CNG units will be set up in North Chennai

Automated material recovery facilities to be established in Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Erode, and Tambaram corporations to segregate and dispose of 1,300 tonnes of solid waste per day

Rs 61 cr for 100 new parks in urban areas

19 municipalities and 25 town panchayats will be upgraded

An ecological park on the lines of Tholkappiar Park will be established in a portion of Perungudi dump yard

Rs 42.5 cr to renovate Tholkappiar Park in Adyar

Rs 14.2 cr to renovate Puliyur canal

CHENNAI: Minister for municipal administration and water supply KN Nehru told the Assembly that steps will be taken to upgrade local bodies to the next level after their tenure ends in December next year. He was replying during the debate on the demands for grants to his department on Thursday. In his reply, Nehru said that requests were received to upgrade the municipalities of Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thiruvannamalai, Namakkal and Karaikudi, and upgrade the town panchayats of Sriperumpudur, Mamallapurum, Perunthurai, Avinasi, Kottagiri, Sankagiri, and Thiruvaiyaru. “The term of elected rural bodies will end in December 2024 and the steps will be taken to upgrade existing local bodies to the next level by merging nearby village panchayats with them after consulting with the CM.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking about the drinking water needs of Greater Chennai Corporation areas, the minister said, “Drinking water projects for newly added 42 local bodies with Chennai Corporation will be commissioned at the earliest. Besides, steps were taken to improve the drainage facilities in Alandur, KK Nagar and Thousand lights.” Revealing the details about work on desalination plants, Nehru said that the Nemmeli desalination plant will be commissioned in July. “Another project with a capacity of 400 MLD will be launched at Perur near Nemmeli.” Highlighting other projects, he said that works on the Pillur Comprehensive Drinking water project (phase 3) and Ilampillai Comprehensive Drinking Water Project are complete and would be commissioned at the earliest to benefit the people of Coimbatore and Salem districts. “Around 60% of works on the new drinking water project based on the Mullaiperiyar water to cater to Madurai Corporation is completed and it would be opened at the earliest,” he said. Speaking about road projects in urban areas, he said, “To eradicate mud roads in urban local bodies, Rs 1,211 crore have been allocated to lay 1,422 km of roads.” Highlights Rs 420 cr for round-the-clock drinking water supply on a trial basis in Trichy, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Vellore, Cuddalore, Tambaram, Erode and Nagercoil municipal corporations; Karaikudi, Pudukottai and Rajapalayam municipalities Bio-CNG units will be set up in Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Thanjavur, Nagercoil, and Tambaram corporations. Two bio-CNG units will be set up in North Chennai Automated material recovery facilities to be established in Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Erode, and Tambaram corporations to segregate and dispose of 1,300 tonnes of solid waste per day Rs 61 cr for 100 new parks in urban areas 19 municipalities and 25 town panchayats will be upgraded An ecological park on the lines of Tholkappiar Park will be established in a portion of Perungudi dump yard Rs 42.5 cr to renovate Tholkappiar Park in Adyar Rs 14.2 cr to renovate Puliyur canal