Custodial torture victims can appear before sub-divisional magistrate in TN

TIRUNELVELI: In the first official statement from the government since the allegations of custodial torture by police personnel came to light on March 25, Cheranmahadevi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) cum sub-collector MD Shabbir Alam has said that the victims can appear before him and give their statement by April 10.

The victims had alleged that the former Assistant Superintendent of Police of Ambasamudram, Balveer Singh, removed their teeth in Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram and Vikramasingapuram police stations. “The allegations on social media made by the suspects named in the FIR (69/2023) registered at Kallidakurichi police station, stating that they were tortured by police personnel, was doing rounds on social media,” he said.

“Based on this, the Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli P Saravanan recommended an inquiry as per the Police Standing Order 151 (3) (a). District Collector K P Karthikeyan ordered the SDM to conduct an inquiry based on the allegations by the suspects. The inquiry is going on. The people who are affected by the above-said incident or who want to give their statement in this connection can appear before the SDM at his office in Cheranmahadevi on all working days from 11am to 5pm by April 10,” Alam said in his press note.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh, one of the alleged custodial torture victims appeared before the SDM for the inquiry on Thursday, said sources. “Over the past four days, the SDM received statements from four persons - Lakshmi Sankar, Surya, Subash and Venkatesh. On Wednesday, some victims, including Chellappa, Esakkimuthu, Anthony, Marimuthu, another person named Marimuthu, and Vetha Narayanan visited the office of SDM. However, they had to return home without submitting their statements following a communication gap between them and the officials at the SDM office,” sources added.

Speaking to the media persons, Alam said that there will be a fair and free inquiry with the persons appearing in connection with the alleged custodial torture. More than 50 police personnel from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts have been deployed at the SDM office to avoid any untoward incidents, he added.

