Forensic tests inconclusive of TN's shoolagiri baby’s death

Following the death of the baby on October 4, 2022, a duty doctor lodged a complaint with the  police.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Six months have passed since a girl baby died within 12 hours of its birth at the Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Shoolagiri, but the health department is yet to identify the cause.

Following the death of the baby on October 4, 2022, a duty doctor complained to the police. A postmortem was performed at Hosur government hospital the next day and the viscera of the baby was sent to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital in the first week of November.

The analysis was conducted by the pathology department at Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. However, the health department officials in Krishnagiri did not get the report till last week.  
TNIE on Friday published a report about the death of a girl baby in Bargur GH, the third in the district. Following this, a viscera and biopsy report was prepared on Saturday.

According to the report, there was no poison detected and there was no record of histopathological findings, sources said. Negative chemical analysis reports could not give a definite opinion regarding the cause of death.

A doctor in Hosur GH said collector Deepak Jacob has called for a second analysis of the sample. Joint Director of Health Services P Paramasivan said, “In many cases, forensic reports would establish the cause of death. But in this case, the report did not reveal anything.”

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said he is aware of the report but did not get the final viscera reports till Thursday evening.

