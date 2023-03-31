Madras High Court orders recovery of governement land from Sathya Studios

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered for recovery of government land, allotted for the construction of a link road connecting Greenways Road and Durgabhai Deshmuk Road, which had Sathya Studios in Raja Annamalai Puram in Chennai.

Rejecting a plea moved by the studio challenging the land recovery proceedings initiated by the revenue department, Justice SM Subramaniam said, “The authorities are directed to fence the government land and take all necessary steps to protect the land from unauthorised use by any person, including the studio.”

The court has also directed the authorities to recover the arrears of lease rent (over Rs 31.9 crore) from the petitioner within three months. According to the details, the land was leased to the studio in 1968 for 30 years at the rate of seven per cent of the market value.

According to the authorities, the lease was extended for another 10 years after it expired in 1998.

However, as the studio failed to pay the rental arrear till 2004 even after receiving several demand notices, the department passed an order transferring the land to the animal husbandry department.

Challenging the proceedings, the management of Sathya Studios moved the court.

