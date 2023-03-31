Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry government to provide free 20 litre RO water per day for all families in coastal red zone

This would be an interim arrangement till the comprehensive drinking water scheme (AFD) is implemented.

Published: 31st March 2023 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Marking the decline in the quality of groundwater in Puducherry, the government is planning to provide 20 litre RO water per day to all families residing in coastal red zones, said PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan in the assembly on Thursday. This free-of-cost water will be supplied from 67 RO plants established in urban and rural areas, he said. This would be an interim arrangement till the comprehensive drinking water scheme (AFD) is implemented.

The government is also planning to bring around 10 MLD of purified water from Neyveli Lignite Corporation through pipelines to Puducherry to reduce the pressure on groundwater that has become saline in several places, the minister said. Two desalination plants with 0.5 MLD capacity will be established at Pillaichavady and Vambakeerapalayam. Besides, rainwater harvesting structures will be built in all government buildings at a total cost of Rs 9 crore, he added.

A new Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) of 15 MLD capacity will be set up in Dubrayapet for Rs 39.72 crore. Another 3 MLD (million litres a day) capacity STP will be built at Kanuvapet to abate Villianur Sankaraparani river pollution at an estimated cost of Rs 17.02 crore.

Pondy govt announces tourism project
The government plans to set up an underwater zoological entertainment park and digital aquarium at an approximate cost of Rs 42 crore. Manapet will be developed as a family tourist destination in the public-private partnership mode. Laser shows will be organised in Bharathi Park.

