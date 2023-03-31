Ramnad students find British-era coins near Sethukarai sea in TN

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: SSAM Government Higher Secondary School students found 200-year-old coins near Sethukarai sea on Thursday. The school has an antiquities conservation forum to train students in archaeology.

The two students--T Praveenraj from Class 9, and M Ayyappan from Class 6-- unearthed three copper coins and one bronze coin belonging to the British era at Keelavalasai village. Archaeologist V Rajaguru said one of the coins dates back to 1833 and has the East India Company's logo.

The second coin was released in 1887, he added. Higher secondary students had discovered coins from the Pandyas and Chola period earlier.

