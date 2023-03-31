Home States Tamil Nadu

Ramnad students find British-era coins near Sethukarai sea in TN

Students of SSAM Government Higher Secondary School found 200-year-old coins near Sethukarai sea on Thursday.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

British-era coins 

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: SSAM Government Higher Secondary School students found 200-year-old coins near Sethukarai sea on Thursday. The school has an antiquities conservation forum to train students in archaeology.

The two students--T Praveenraj from Class 9, and M Ayyappan from Class 6-- unearthed three copper coins and one bronze coin belonging to the British era at Keelavalasai village. Archaeologist V Rajaguru said one of the coins dates back to 1833 and has the East India Company's logo.

The second coin was released in 1887, he added. Higher secondary students had discovered coins from the Pandyas and Chola period earlier. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sethukarai sea British-era coins 
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp