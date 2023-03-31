TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asks AIADMK members to join review meets, offer suggestion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant move towards inclusive governance, youth welfare and sports development minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has invited AIADMK MLAs to take part in ministerial review meetings and offer their suggestions for the welfare of the state. He also said that an e-commerce portal for self-help groups is under development and will be launched soon.

The reply was during a debate on demands for grants regarding his portfolio on poverty alleviation programmes and rural indebtedness. During his 30-minute reply, he mostly lashed out at the previous AIADMK government for improper administration of the state rural livelihood mission and urban livelihood mission and other schemes meant for women’s welfare. This is the first time Udhayanidhi is giving a reply during a debate in the Assembly as a minister.

Speaking about supporting self-help groups, the minister said that he has instructed his party members to offer only products of SHGs to greet him whenever they meet him instead of presenting shawls and bouquets. He urged the members of the house to follow suit to give a helping hand to SHGs to sell their products.

He also urged AIADMK members to take part in ministerial review meetings, including the CM’s review meeting, and offer their suggestions for the welfare of the state.

Highlights

Skill development training for 45,000 rural youths

Community Investment Fund of Rs 1.5 lakh each for 5,000 SHGs

7,500 small and micro enterprises to get Rs 50 crore

50 common facility centres to produce value-added products under One block-one product scheme

Rs 10 crore to build 1,000 community skill development schools

Rs 2 crore for district-level buyer-seller exhibitions

Rs 50 crore for nano enterprise financing fund to strengthen 1,000 enterprises of WSHGs

10,000 new WSHGs will be established and each group will get Rs 15,000 as revolving fund

