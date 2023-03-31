Home States Tamil Nadu

Trial run of Vande Bharat Express held from Chennai to Coimbatore

 Meanwhile, Federation of Coimbatore Industries Associations, an umbrella body of 20 industrial associations, has urged Southern Railway to reschedule the train.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The trial run of Vande Bharat Express from Chennai to Coimbatore, was conducted on Thursday.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train, the first in Southern Railway on April 8. The train will have eight coaches including one executive coach and can accommodate 530 people.

On Thursday, the train left Chennai at 5.40 am, and reached Coimbatore Junction at 11.18 am, 22 minutes ahead of the scheduled time of 11.40 am, covering the distance in five hours and 38 minutes.  According to sources, the train will leave Chennai at 5.40 am and reach Coimbatore Junction at 11.40 am. It will stop at Jolarpettai (8 am), Salem (9.15 am), Erode (10.05 am) and Tirupur (10.45 am).   The train from Coimbatore will depart at 12.40 pm.

 Meanwhile, the Federation of Coimbatore Industries Associations, an umbrella body of 20 industrial associations, has urged Southern Railway to reschedule the train. The outfit suggested that the train be operated from Chennai at 5 pm instead of 2.20 pm.

“Operating the train in the evening from Chennai will help businessmen to catch the train after completing official work in the capital,” the trade body said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Southern Railway Chennai to Coimbatore
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp