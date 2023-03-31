World Bank to review irrigation project in Tamil Nadu

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: World Bank officials will visit Tamil Nadu in the coming week to inspect ongoing works under the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization project.

A senior official told TNIE that the project will cover 5.43 lakh hectares over a period of seven years (starting from 2018) at an outlay of Rs 2,962 crore. Works are underway at 66 sub-basins in the state and officials will examine Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai regions during their visit.

The official further highlighted that the state can secure the remaining funds only after World Bank officials inspect the ongoing works and provide rankings for the project. During the inspections, officials will interact with farmers and people related to the work.

Another official added that the project includes the rehabilitation of 4,778 tanks, 477 anicuts, and artificial recharge wells in tanks. Improving drainage cum irrigation channels in the Cauvery delta and other Sub-Basins has also been planned.

An outlay of Rs 2,131.34 crore has been earmarked for the Water Resources Department, while the remaining amount was allocated for six other departments including TNAU, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Tamil Nadu Fisheries University. “We (WRD) have completed nearly 60% of the work. The pending tasks in Chennai and Coimbatore regions will be finished as early as possible,” he added.

CHENNAI: World Bank officials will visit Tamil Nadu in the coming week to inspect ongoing works under the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization project. A senior official told TNIE that the project will cover 5.43 lakh hectares over a period of seven years (starting from 2018) at an outlay of Rs 2,962 crore. Works are underway at 66 sub-basins in the state and officials will examine Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai regions during their visit. The official further highlighted that the state can secure the remaining funds only after World Bank officials inspect the ongoing works and provide rankings for the project. During the inspections, officials will interact with farmers and people related to the work.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Another official added that the project includes the rehabilitation of 4,778 tanks, 477 anicuts, and artificial recharge wells in tanks. Improving drainage cum irrigation channels in the Cauvery delta and other Sub-Basins has also been planned. An outlay of Rs 2,131.34 crore has been earmarked for the Water Resources Department, while the remaining amount was allocated for six other departments including TNAU, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Tamil Nadu Fisheries University. “We (WRD) have completed nearly 60% of the work. The pending tasks in Chennai and Coimbatore regions will be finished as early as possible,” he added.