14-year-old sexually assaulted, 5 arrested in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Five youths were arrested by Sooramangalam all-women police on Sunday in connection with sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl. According to police, the victim lives with her widowed father at Karuppur and is a class 8 student.

“The girl went to school on April 26 and did not return home. She came back on April 27. When her father questioned the girl through a female relative, he came to know that one of the accused, who worked in a grocery store in the village, had kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

The accused took her to his friend’s house at Thekkampatti where his younger brother and three friends sexually assaulted her,” a source in the police department said. The girl was friends with one of the accused for quite some time, police added.

Commissioner of Police, Salem City, B Vijayakumari, said, “The girl’s father lodged a complaint at Sooramangalam all-women police station on Saturday evening. We formed a special team and secured the five accused. They were arrested on Sunday after an investigation. All five have been booked under the POCSO Act, IPC and IT Act.”

The girl is admitted to a private hospital and would be shifted to the GH on Monday.

