Chithirai festival: Makers of bamboo crowns for devotees eye huge sales in TN

MADURAI: The words 'Kallalagar procession' would immediately conjure up in everyone's minds the images of devotees, who dress up as Alagar and splash scented water onto the procession. These devotees would be donning crown decorations (locally known as 'uruma'), and with the celestial wedding rituals off Meenakshi all set to commence on May 2, people preparing the urumas is now a common sight in the temple city which has been enveloped by the Chithirai festival halo.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Natarajan, a 94-year-old man, uses peacock feathers to fan devotees coming to the Chithirai festival in Madurai. He says that has been doing this for the past 69 years to offer the devotees some respite from the heat. pic.twitter.com/33zxyLCarY — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

A couple sits by the temple chariot of Meenakshi Sundarewarar Temple, weaving small-sized bamboo baskets that bear resemblance to a crown. They said these baskets would serve as the base for the uramas.

"We have been in the weaving business for generations. All year we weave bamboo baskets for household purposes. However, during the Tamil month of Chithirai, we weave the base pieces for urumas. It is made of smaller bamboo sticks and covered within with a cloth or paper considering the comfort of people wearing it. It takes nearly an hour to weave one such bamboo piece for the crown, and this year each piece costs `100-`150," said Yashodha, a traditional weaver from Madurai.

J Samayakani, another basket weaver from Avaniyapuram, said, "Usually the uruma is tied directly to the head, but with the bamboo base, it would look more appealing and stay in place. It takes about 15 minutes to tie an uruma, and on an average day during the festival, I would tie it for 45-50 people. The decorative silk cloth will be about 16 feet long, and after three rotations on each side of the crown, we would place the crown decoration."



He also sells the leather bag that is used for carrying scented water, which would be splashed onto the Kallalagar procession. "There is quite a demand for the leather bags as more people are showing interest in disguising themselves as Alagar this year. Each bag can cost anywhere between `450-`800. The bags will be soaked in water for two days and after it gets soft, the scented water containing sandal will be stored in it," Samayakani added.

Meanwhile, Avinesh, a devotee has followed the fast and plans to disguise as deities. "I will dress up as deities and offer prayers at the Meenakshi temple during all 12 days of the ongoing festival," he said.

