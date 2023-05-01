Chithirai festival: Twice the usual number of cops to be deployed this year to maintain law and order

By Express News Service

MADURAI: To ensure no untoward issue would befall the Chithirai festival, particularly the Alagar procession entering the Vaigai event, the police department has planned to deploy twice the usual number of personnel and officers this year to maintain law and order.

#WATCH | Chithirai festival being celebrated in Tamil Nadu's Madurai pic.twitter.com/DwzvXflLPG — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, ADGP (Law and Order) K Shankar said in the wake of two stampedes last year, the department is strengthening safety measures.



"We have already identified vulnerable and crowded spots in the event pathway. Police personnel and officers will ensure a smooth and safe festival for the devotees. Additional 250 CCTV cameras and drones will be used to better regulate the crowds. Further, efforts are underway to ensure devotees witness the celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar without any bottlenecks," he added.



Celestial wedding on Tuesday



The city traffic police have restricted the parking of vehicles at Avani Moola Street from 11 pm Monday night, while those coming to witness the wedding ceremony on Tuesday with yellow passes can park vehicles in Mela Avani Moola Street.

Likewise, those with a rose pass can park on Vadaku Avani Moola Street, and a blue pass can park on Theerku Avani Moola Street. Yellow pass holders have to reach the spot through Old TVS Junction- Dhanappa Mudali Street; rose pass holders through Old TVS Junction- Dhanappa Mudali Street or Yannaikkal- Tahsildar Pallivasal; and blue pass holders through Kattabomman Statue-Jansi Rani Park or Vilakkuthoon-Jansi Rani Park.

Devotees without any pass can park their vehicles at Kilakku, Theerku, and Vadaku Masi Streets without affecting pedestrian movement. However, no vehicle will be allowed to park on Keela Avani Moola Street on Tuesday.



Keeping in mind the Chithirai events -- Digvijayam on May 1, celestial wedding on May 2 and car festival on May 3, time restriction has also been announced for the entry of van and heavy vehicles in four Aavani, Masi, and Velli Streets from Monday to Wednesday. While heavy vehicles are allowed on the streets during the daytime and from 12 am to 3 am on Monday, the vehicles will be allowed only from 12 am to 3 am on Tuesday. No heavy vehicles will be allowed at any time on the streets on Wednesday.



'Wednesday grievance mela removes middleman'



ADGP Shankar also said the weekly grievance redressal meetings on Wednesdays organised by the police department have been reducing the role of middlemen.

"This people-friendly initiative has been ensuring effective and transparent inquiry of petitions. Police personnel have also been contacting petitioners as a second follow-up measure. This is to find out if the petitioners are satisfied with the inquiry or need further intervention. This system will be implemented across the state in a month or two through software similar to Madurai city's GREAT (Grievance REdressal And Tracking System)," he said.

Regarding the murder of Village Administrative Officer Lourthu Francis, the ADGP said the department has already given instructions to address complaints from government employees. "In Francis' case, he had lodged a complaint with the District Collector and not with the police," he added.

MADURAI: To ensure no untoward issue would befall the Chithirai festival, particularly the Alagar procession entering the Vaigai event, the police department has planned to deploy twice the usual number of personnel and officers this year to maintain law and order. #WATCH | Chithirai festival being celebrated in Tamil Nadu's Madurai pic.twitter.com/DwzvXflLPG — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023 Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, ADGP (Law and Order) K Shankar said in the wake of two stampedes last year, the department is strengthening safety measures. "We have already identified vulnerable and crowded spots in the event pathway. Police personnel and officers will ensure a smooth and safe festival for the devotees. Additional 250 CCTV cameras and drones will be used to better regulate the crowds. Further, efforts are underway to ensure devotees witness the celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar without any bottlenecks," he added.Celestial wedding on Tuesday The city traffic police have restricted the parking of vehicles at Avani Moola Street from 11 pm Monday night, while those coming to witness the wedding ceremony on Tuesday with yellow passes can park vehicles in Mela Avani Moola Street.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Likewise, those with a rose pass can park on Vadaku Avani Moola Street, and a blue pass can park on Theerku Avani Moola Street. Yellow pass holders have to reach the spot through Old TVS Junction- Dhanappa Mudali Street; rose pass holders through Old TVS Junction- Dhanappa Mudali Street or Yannaikkal- Tahsildar Pallivasal; and blue pass holders through Kattabomman Statue-Jansi Rani Park or Vilakkuthoon-Jansi Rani Park. Devotees without any pass can park their vehicles at Kilakku, Theerku, and Vadaku Masi Streets without affecting pedestrian movement. However, no vehicle will be allowed to park on Keela Avani Moola Street on Tuesday. Keeping in mind the Chithirai events -- Digvijayam on May 1, celestial wedding on May 2 and car festival on May 3, time restriction has also been announced for the entry of van and heavy vehicles in four Aavani, Masi, and Velli Streets from Monday to Wednesday. While heavy vehicles are allowed on the streets during the daytime and from 12 am to 3 am on Monday, the vehicles will be allowed only from 12 am to 3 am on Tuesday. No heavy vehicles will be allowed at any time on the streets on Wednesday.'Wednesday grievance mela removes middleman' ADGP Shankar also said the weekly grievance redressal meetings on Wednesdays organised by the police department have been reducing the role of middlemen. "This people-friendly initiative has been ensuring effective and transparent inquiry of petitions. Police personnel have also been contacting petitioners as a second follow-up measure. This is to find out if the petitioners are satisfied with the inquiry or need further intervention. This system will be implemented across the state in a month or two through software similar to Madurai city's GREAT (Grievance REdressal And Tracking System)," he said. Regarding the murder of Village Administrative Officer Lourthu Francis, the ADGP said the department has already given instructions to address complaints from government employees. "In Francis' case, he had lodged a complaint with the District Collector and not with the police," he added.