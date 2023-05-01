Home States Tamil Nadu

Convict ward at Vellore govt hospital in Tamil Nadu dysfunctional for past two years

Sources said the health centre inside the prison lacks basic medical equipment and facilities, and is not even on par with a general primary health centre.

Published: 01st May 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Vellore central prison

Vellore central prison

By Rajalakshmi Sampath
Express News Service

VELLORE:  On April 22, 2023, a prisoner of Vellore central prison who had been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was brought to the government hospital in Adukkamparai following a heart issue. He managed to escape from the hospital. Even though the police were able to apprehend him soon, the incident pointed towards the unavailability of a well-protected convict ward in the hospital.

Vellore government hospital has a convict ward that is in a state of disrepair, said sources. After the Covid-19 outbreak, the ward has been converted into a medical storage facility. The central prison administration has urged the authorities to renovate the facility as the prisoners are now treated at the general ward from where they escape, posing a serious security risk.

Sources said the health centre inside the prison lacks basic medical equipment and facilities and is not even on par with a general primary health centre. As there are no separate wards for the prisoners in Adukkamparai GH, they are now being sent to Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital with at least ten prisoners receiving weekly checkups. Additionally, at least five cases requiring emergency treatment are referred on a monthly basis.

However, the GMC gets a staggering number of patients on a daily basis, with at least 2,000 individuals seeking medical attention every day. Thus, providing proper security for the prisoners is a huge task here.

Sources said when a prisoner is brought to a hospital for treatment, they require a minimum of one guard and three additional security personnel for a day. As the prisoner's recovery time increases, the number of security personnel required also increases. "A convict ward provides tight protection, making it impossible for the prisoners to escape. However, in a general ward, the level of protection is minimal," said a source.

When contacted by TNIE, the dean of Adukkamparai GH, S Papathi, stated that the process of renovating the convict ward is underway and all necessary actions will be taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore central prison Vellore govt hospital
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp