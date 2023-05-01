Home States Tamil Nadu

Eighth day of the Chithirai fest: Deity Meenakshi coronated in Tamil Nadu

The ritual was carried out on Sunday between by 7.05 pm and 7.29 pm. The deity was  adorned with the customary armour, embellished with jewellery.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Deity Meenakshi, coronation ceremony

Pattabishekam ceremony (coronation ceremony) was held for goddess Meenakshi Amman on eighth day of world-renowned Chithirai festival in Madurai (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  On the eighth day of the Chithirai festival, thousands of devotees witnessed the coronation of the deity Meenakshi (Pattabhishekam) at Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai. As per tradition, Meenakshi is believed to rule Madurai during the Tamil months of Chithirai till Aadi while deity Sundareswarar is believed to rule the temple town for the rest of the year.  

 
The ritual was carried out on Sunday between 7.05 pm and 7.29 pm. The deity was adorned with the customary armour, embellished with jewellery. A crown (Rayar Gridam) and a sceptre embedded with gems were given to the deity Meenakshi. Following the coronation, the royal sceptre was taken around the second praharam by the temple thakkar karumuthu T Kannan. Later, it will be presented back to deity Meenakshi.

On Monday, the Thikvijayam ritual will be held at the temple followed by the celestial wedding of the deity Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar on Tuesday. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the police and temple authorities to manage the crowd.  

Vahanas brought to Madurai
 
In view of the Kallalagar procession as part of the Chithirai festival, the three vahanas--Golden Horse vahana, Sesha Vahana and Garuda Vahana--were brought to Madurai to their respective locations on Sunday.

As per tradition, Kallalagar would start his journey from the Alagar temple in his golden palanquin to Tallakulam Perumal temple. Then, the deity will be mounted to the renowned golden horse vahana and the procession will enter the Vaigai River.

It will proceed to Thenur Mandabam, from where the procession will proceed to Vandiyur temple in Sesha vahanam and Garuda Vahanam while returning to the temple. 

