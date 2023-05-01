Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS slams Tamil Nadu CM for silence on charges against family

Why is CM M K Stalin silent on corruption allegations levelled against his family members, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has questioned.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami received by party functionaries in Salem on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned, "Why is CM M K Stalin silent on corruption allegations levelled against his family members."

Addressing the party cadre at Edappadi on Sunday, Palaniswami said, "Corruption is rampant in the DMK regime. An audio clip where the finance minister alleges that the Chief Minister’s son and son-in-law are involved in Rs 30,000 crore corruption was circulated on social media recently. But the finance minister says his voice was cut and pasted. The Chief Minister is yet to deny the claim or respond to it but remains silent.” 

He added, “Law and order have broken down in Tamil Nadu. An average of six murders take place in the state every day. Officials who try to prevent the plunder of natural resources are murdered. In many places, the officials are under threat from the sand mafia. This is because  an incompetent Chief Minister ruled Tamil Nadu.” 
 

