GN Mills Junction choked by traffic due to flyover work in Tamil Nadu

The NH officials last year said they would be completing the project by October. But the deadline kept getting extended to December, February and then April.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:38 AM

Vehicles line up till Kavundampalayam flyover waiting to cross the GN Mills Junction.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  With the construction of GN Mills flyover going on at a snail’s pace and officials not announcing traffic diversions, motorists are feeling the heat on the Mettupalayam Road between Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur stretch.

The national highways wing of the state highways department is building the flyover over GN Mills Junction for about 700 metres from John Bosco Church to Vellakinar Pirivu at the cost of Rs 41.88 crore.  The works began in March 2019 and were supposed to be finished by 2021. However, it is yet to be completed.

K Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of the Coimbatore Road Safety Panel told TNIE that they have constantly been insisting officials to complete the project soon during the monthly Road Safety Committee meetings, but all went in vain. I filed an RTI inquiring whether any stringent action or fines against the contractor who has been causing the delay.

The NH officials last year said they would be completing the project by October. But the deadline kept getting extended to December, February and then April. Despite asking for two months of additional time, the officials haven’t completed the project yet. They also haven’t provided any alternate route and diverted the traffic flow.”

Vehicles line up till Kavundampalayam flyover waiting to cross the GN Mills Junction. To make matters worse, traders and vendors have illegally set up shops and encroached on roadsides. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the NH wing of the SH department said, “We started service road works on Thursday night. But as there are water pipeline leaks at 3 places, we couldn’t proceed further. As they’re yet to be fixed by the concerned officials we couldn’t proceed further.

Also, the scarcity of mud for the approach road of the flyover is one of the main reasons for the delay. However, we have completed the road works near the Vellakinar Pirivu and will be completing the work near the John Bosco Church soon. We are trying to wrap it up by May end. As the police department refuses to give permission and the roads are not in proper condition on the alternate routes, we couldn’t divert the traffic.”

