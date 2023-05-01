Home States Tamil Nadu

Harsh summer for Perambalur villagers in TN: No new overhead tank, erratic tap water supply

A new one, however, has not been constructed, forcing villagers to draw water from street taps.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

overhead water tank

The overhead water tank that was pulled down in Maruvathur village in Perambalur district five months ago| Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  It was short-lived relief for the 500-odd families at Maruvathur in the district when rural department officials, finally acting on their repeated pleas, brought down the decades-old overhead water tank (OHT), which got worn down by time, in November last year.

Several months have passed since but a new tank in place of the demolished one is yet to come up, leaving residents with few options but to make do with what little supply is made available through the public taps. Following several petitions and an article on the sorry state of affairs of village OHTs in TNIE’s edition dated November 8, 2022, the over 50-year-old, dilapidated overhead water tank at Maruvathur in Perali panchayat was demolished by rural department officials on November 28 the same year.

A new one, however, has not been constructed, forcing villagers to draw water from street taps. Complaining the supply through such taps is erratic, and villagers demand immediate construction of a new overhead tank. Mentioning that a resident could draw only about five pots of water a day from the tap supply when the actual demand is double, P Rayappan, a resident, said that scarcity is felt for all needs, including cooking. He also said that the supply is made available only once every two days.

"Sometimes, we are forced to go to nearby waterbodies to fetch water or buy it from shops. The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to build a water tank," he added. Another resident, P Arunkumar, said, "As it is summer we need more water. If there is no power supply in the village, there will be no water in the pipes. If we have a water tank, we can draw enough water every day.

The authorities should also implement Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) here and provide tap connections to all households." When contacted, Veppur Block Development Officer R Selvakumar told TNIE that funds to the tune of Rs 27 lakh for a new overhead water tank in Maruvathur had been released a few days ago. "We will take steps to construct it after floating an e-tender," he added.

