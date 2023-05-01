Home States Tamil Nadu

In last one year, 7 women died following sterilisation operations in Tamil Nadu

Such deaths can be prevented by controlling infection in hospitals, having a trained and dedicated surgical team and careful selection of cases, said an official.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Seven women have died following sterilisation procedures while it was a failure in 623 cases, out of 2.5 lakh operations performed in government hospitals across the state in the last one year period till March 31, according to the state family welfare department data.

The numbers question the quality of care in government hospitals as the number of deaths for this procedure should be zero while the failure rate should be only 1%. “Anaesthesia, sepsis and bowel injury were the causes of death in at least three cases. In some cases, the surgery was not performed properly. While the deaths following sterilisation should be nil, one failure per 100 sterilisation operations is allowed,” a source said.

Such deaths can be prevented by controlling infection in hospitals, having a trained and dedicated surgical team and careful selection of cases, said an official. “Strengthening of the taluk, primary health centres, district headquarters hospitals will help to reduce such deaths, as most of the missed cases for sterilisation operations in medical college hospitals can be performed here,” an official said.

“For every death, there are different levels of audit done from field to state level. Complications vary from case to case,” said a health department official, adding that doctors, staff nurses and paramedical staff are continuously given quality assurance training. The state compensates with Rs 2 lakh in the event of the immediate death of a mother following sterilisation. The compensation varies for deaths after a week, 15 days and so on. A compensation of Rs 50,000 in case the sterilisation operation failed.

Though deaths in male sterilisation procedures are nil, only 1,304 male sterilisations were performed last year. Doctors attribute it to the stigma of male sterilisation, adding that male sterilisation can help in bringing down the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government hospitals sterilisation operations
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp