Karunanidhi's vision helped us in meeting Jal Jeevan mission target: Nehru

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: DMK's principal secretary and Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water supply KN Nehru has said that the state government has improved urban standards in the state and ensured regular drinking water supply to all households in the last two years.



Q: What was the situation of these departments when you took charge?



A: The AIADMK government had started many smart city works and other projects without allocating funds. We didn't cancel them but allotted sufficient funds for them. We created new corporations and municipalities. As regards water supply, Chief Minister M K Stalin has brought the Jal Jeevan Mission works under TWAD Board and we are able to implement new schemes.

Most of the pipelines under Metro Water were very old and we started replacing them. We are focussing on drinking water, stormwater drains, sewage and hygiene. Though the AIADMK government was claiming that it started 1,000 km of stormwater drain works in Chennai, we were the ones who allotted funds of Rs 1,000 crores and began desilting work.

This year, we have started desilting work and have planned to cover 2,200 km of drains. Our efforts prevented heavy water logging during the last monsoon. In the coming monsoon, there won't be any water-logging anywhere in Chennai. Earlier we used to supply 900 MLD of drinking water in Chennai. Now, we are supplying about 1,000 MLD. Work is underway at Chembarambakkam Lake and once it is completed, we will be able to supply an additional 250 MLD to Chennai. After that, 15 lakh families in Chennai will get a 24/7 water supply.



Q: How did TN became number one in achieving Jal Jeevan Mission target in 2022 and receive award?



A: The credit goes to our former chief minister M Karunanidhi. He was the one who established the TWAD Board and launched several drinking water projects. Owing to those projects, we are able to run 544 drinking water supply projects. Now, works to refurbish old infrastructure of these projects are being carried out in phases.



Q: Over 50% of TN population is in urban areas. What are the challenges this creates for the administration?



A: At present, about 60 to 70 % of the population is in urban areas. We have to create more amenities and essential facilities like water, drainages, public transport, toilets etc in urban areas. Our CM is aware of it and has allotted about `24,000 crore for urban development.



Q: Can you elaborate the status of 24/7 drinking supply projects in at least a few cities?



A: Works have reached the final stage in some cities. They will end in two months in Coimbatore and five months in Madurai. We have also finished the work in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Salem. By and large, we are expecting to finish the 24/7 drinking water projects in all major cities within a year.



Q: How helpful was the revision of property tax?



A: Earlier, several corporations were struggling to release salary for employees. The revision of property tax has sorted this issue. However, the delay in collecting tax is creating a financial crunch in some corporations. So, we have created a `5,000-crore as corpus fund and if any urban body is not able to pay salary with tax collection, it can use the fund and return it once tax money is collected . Now, several urban bodies are able to implement their own projects without financial issues.



Q: Newly formed corporations are facing man-power shortage. What steps have been taken to tackle this?



A: We have started assessing the strength of employees in urban local bodies across the state. We will distribute staff and also create new jobs on a par with population requirements.



Q: How are you assessing your department's performance in the last 2 years?



A: We are implementing various projects for urban development. If we get the opportunity to work on them for 10 years continuously, we will be able to positively change the urban face of Tamil Nadu, which will be a model for all other states.

