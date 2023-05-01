Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Lodged plaint with CBI on graft in CMRL project’: K Annamalai

Firm which took part in bidding has also filed complaint: Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  BJP’s state president K Annamalai said he has lodged a complaint with the CBI alleging graft in a project implemented during the previous DMK regime (2006-11). He was speaking to reporters after listening to the 100th episode of Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” in Chennai.

“Our party is committed to fighting corruption and it will reflect in our statewide ‘yatra’ titled ‘En Mann En Makkal’ (my soil, my people), which will be held ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. You have already started seeing it in Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai said, apparently referring to the release of ‘DMK files’ listing assets (and their valuation) allegedly belonging to DMK leaders.

On further action in connection with the ‘DMK files,’ Annamalai said he had lodged a complaint with the CBI about ‘kickbacks’ received by DMK leaders in the Chennai Metro Rail Phase I project, and added that he had also submitted proof. “I was told that six others have also filed complaints. A firm which had taken part in the bidding process has also filed a complaint.”

It may be recalled that Annamalai had, on April 14, alleged that payments were received by the DMK as kickbacks from a company that won a bid related to the execution of the project. Talking about Lok Sabha polls, he said the AIADMK might be leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu, but Modi will be the face of the alliance for the elections.

“The challenge for the NDA is converting the anti-incumbency mood in Tamil Nadu into MP seats. Our goal is to win all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and the lone seat in neighbouring Puducherry. Talks are underway on those lines,” he said. On his participation in the meeting AIADMK leaders recently had with BJP’s national leaders, Annamalai said he was asked by his party leaders to attend the meeting.
 

