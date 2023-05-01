Over 1,800 cleanliness workers deployed for Chithirai fest: Tamil Nadu Health Minister

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Health M Subramanian said over 1,800 cleanliness workers will be deployed for the Chithirai festival. While addressing the media at Madurai airport, the minister said measures will be taken to prevent infectious diseases as nearly 15 lakh devotees are expected to attend the festival.

"Those who would like to offer 'annathanam' and cool drinks during the festival need to get permission from the food safety department online. 22 sanitary inspectors will supervise the cleanliness work. Similarly, 23 special groups have been formed to check the water quality during the festival," he said, adding that ten teams have been formed to control the mosquito menace.



He further said, "Seven special teams will be deployed to inspect the lodges and annathana kudams for ensuring hygiene. Medical camps will be arranged in 56 places across the city. A total of 168 medical workers, including doctors, will be deployed. Apart from this, 32 ambulances will be ready for any emergencies."



It is also to note that a special team will be inspecting the use of banned plastic materials. To report violations, people can lodge their complaints at '9444042322' through WhatsApp.



Speaking on the Covid cases, the minister said only SPP 1.16 has been increasing.

"Around five days of isolation is required. Regular inspections are being carried out at hospitals regarding the disposal of medical waste. Recently, the department imposed a fine of `75,000 on a hospital for improper disposal of medical waste. So far, 200 quacks have been arrested", he said. Government Rajaji Hospital Dean Dr Rathinavelu and Deputy Director of Health Dr Kumarakurubaran accompanied him.

