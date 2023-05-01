PhD scholar death: IIT-M inquiry panel seeks details from students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The five-member inquiry committee formed by IIT Madras to probe into the suicide of PhD student Sachin Jain (31) has asked students and other stakeholders to provide inputs and information about the case by deposing it online or in person.

Amal Manoharan, a research scholar from IIT Madras, who is the representative of the student body in the inquiry committee, has sent an email to the students providing assurance that no one other than the committee members and the director will know who gave the statements.

The director has promised immunity to students who depose before the committee and the details the students share will be strictly confidential, reads the email. However, IIT Madras students with whom TNIE spoke have expressed apprehension that the inquiry committee may not conduct an impartial probe as the panel mostly comprises bureaucrats.

“Three out of the five members in the committee are former bureaucrats. The fourth member is a faculty member of the college and only one student representative is on the committee. How can we expect the bureaucrats and the faculty member to listen to the allegations against Sachin’s guide and submit a fair report? The faculty member and bureaucrats will obviously favour the institute,” said a PhD student.

“The committee should have included at least two student representatives with whom students would have freely shared their inputs. They should have included someone from the judiciary, academicians and human rights activists in the committee to ensure a fair probe, “ said another PhD student. The students expressed that they are sceptical that the committee members will not ensure their confidentiality.

The five members of the committee are - former IPS officer G Thilakavathi, former IAS officers D Sabitha and Kannegi Packianathan, IIT-M civil engineering department faculty Ravindra Gettu and research scholar Amal Manoharan. Jain was found dead in his rented house in Velachery on March 31. Jain’s elder brother had allegedly blamed his PhD guide for exerting undue pressure on him.

CHENNAI: The five-member inquiry committee formed by IIT Madras to probe into the suicide of PhD student Sachin Jain (31) has asked students and other stakeholders to provide inputs and information about the case by deposing it online or in person. Amal Manoharan, a research scholar from IIT Madras, who is the representative of the student body in the inquiry committee, has sent an email to the students providing assurance that no one other than the committee members and the director will know who gave the statements. The director has promised immunity to students who depose before the committee and the details the students share will be strictly confidential, reads the email. However, IIT Madras students with whom TNIE spoke have expressed apprehension that the inquiry committee may not conduct an impartial probe as the panel mostly comprises bureaucrats.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Three out of the five members in the committee are former bureaucrats. The fourth member is a faculty member of the college and only one student representative is on the committee. How can we expect the bureaucrats and the faculty member to listen to the allegations against Sachin’s guide and submit a fair report? The faculty member and bureaucrats will obviously favour the institute,” said a PhD student. “The committee should have included at least two student representatives with whom students would have freely shared their inputs. They should have included someone from the judiciary, academicians and human rights activists in the committee to ensure a fair probe, “ said another PhD student. The students expressed that they are sceptical that the committee members will not ensure their confidentiality. The five members of the committee are - former IPS officer G Thilakavathi, former IAS officers D Sabitha and Kannegi Packianathan, IIT-M civil engineering department faculty Ravindra Gettu and research scholar Amal Manoharan. Jain was found dead in his rented house in Velachery on March 31. Jain’s elder brother had allegedly blamed his PhD guide for exerting undue pressure on him.