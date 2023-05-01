Seven illegal cottages sealed in Nilgiris in last two days

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: The district administration sealed seven illegal cottages that functioned without obtaining permission from revenue and other departments.

With tourist flow increasing, several illegal cottages and rooms are mushrooming across the district. Following this, the collector SP Amrith instructed the Tahsildars of Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur Taluks to carry out inspections and take action.

Based on the instruction, the revenue officials sealed illegal cottages in the last two days. According to sources, the cottage owners did not obtain NOC from the fire and rescue service department and sanitation certificate.

Village Administrative Officer (VAO), who also inspected these cottages, told TNIE, “As per the norm, the cottages should have a fire extinguisher. However, the cottages did not have it. Though the state government has revived the bed and breakfast scheme to facilitate tourists to avail rooms at low cost, some cottage owners are charging exorbitant rates for rooms. Instead of using commercial cylinders, cottage owners have been using domestic LPG cylinders.” Duraisamy, RDO Udhgamandalam, said the inspection will continue in the coming days.

