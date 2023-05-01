Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Shocked to hear about liquor vending machine’: VCK President

“Regarding the bill on 12-hour work shifts in industries, it is commendable that Chief Minister MK Stalin withdrew the legislation.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Expressing shock over the installation of liquor vending machines in Chennai, VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan said the state government’s decision in this regard cannot be justified. 

Addressing media persons at the airport, he said the government should reconsider this decision and announce a step-by-step prohibition in the state.

“Regarding the bill on 12-hour work shifts in industries, it is commendable that Chief Minister MK Stalin withdrew the legislation. I also urge the CM to write to the union government seeking steps to remove the sections of labour laws that are against the welfare of labourers,” he said.

Noting that the VCK would campaign for the Congress for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Thirumavalavan said Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar had requested the VCK’s participation in the campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thol Thirumavalavan liquor vending machines
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp