‘Shocked to hear about liquor vending machine’: VCK President

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expressing shock over the installation of liquor vending machines in Chennai, VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan said the state government’s decision in this regard cannot be justified.

Addressing media persons at the airport, he said the government should reconsider this decision and announce a step-by-step prohibition in the state.

“Regarding the bill on 12-hour work shifts in industries, it is commendable that Chief Minister MK Stalin withdrew the legislation. I also urge the CM to write to the union government seeking steps to remove the sections of labour laws that are against the welfare of labourers,” he said.

Noting that the VCK would campaign for the Congress for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Thirumavalavan said Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar had requested the VCK’s participation in the campaign.

