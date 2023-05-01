Tamil Nadu farmer wants excess staff for his farm, urges DC to help

TENKASI: An unusual petition by a farmer urging the district collector to send his surplus staff for farm work has gone viral on social media. The petitioner, T Maheswaran from Nelkattumseval panchayat, said he could not get workers for his farm as the people in his village are preferring to be employed under the MGNREGS scheme.
"I cultivate different crops on my four-acre land from February to June and from September to January. During these two seasons, I require manpower for the maintenance of crops for the first 50 days and harvesting and post-harvesting works during the last 30 days. However, the people of our village are going to the 100-day-work scheme. A few people who agree to work in my field reduced their working hours citing the work timing under MGNREGS. Now I cannot get workers for weeding in my field," the petition read.
Maheswaran further told collector Durai Ravichandran that he would give the staff dearness and travelling allowances along with the daily wage. The farmer also handed over the photos of his crops surrounded by weeds.
TENKASI: An unusual petition by a farmer urging the district collector to send his surplus staff for farm work has gone viral on social media. The petitioner, T Maheswaran from Nelkattumseval panchayat, said he could not get workers for his farm as the people in his village are preferring to be employed under the MGNREGS scheme.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank calls PM Modi 'nalayak'
Locals remember 'doctor sahib' and his family killed in Ludhiana gas leak incident
Police stop A R Rahman's Pune concert citing 10 pm deadline
'Reduce our working hours!': On May Day, workers rally for better labor conditions
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'