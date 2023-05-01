Tamil Nadu farmer wants excess staff for his farm, urges DC to help

By Express News Service

TENKASI: An unusual petition by a farmer urging the district collector to send his surplus staff for farm work has gone viral on social media. The petitioner, T Maheswaran from Nelkattumseval panchayat, said he could not get workers for his farm as the people in his village are preferring to be employed under the MGNREGS scheme.



"I cultivate different crops on my four-acre land from February to June and from September to January. During these two seasons, I require manpower for the maintenance of crops for the first 50 days and harvesting and post-harvesting works during the last 30 days. However, the people of our village are going to the 100-day-work scheme. A few people who agree to work in my field reduced their working hours citing the work timing under MGNREGS. Now I cannot get workers for weeding in my field," the petition read.



Maheswaran further told collector Durai Ravichandran that he would give the staff dearness and travelling allowances along with the daily wage. The farmer also handed over the photos of his crops surrounded by weeds.

