Home States Tamil Nadu

Work on to form anti-terror squad: Tamil Nadu cops

“We have constituted a panel to identify personnel for the team and are studying the aspects that we need to focus on.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-Terrorism Squad, cop

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The police department has initiated work to form an Anti-Terrorism Squad, which was announced by the chief minister in the aftermath of the car blast that took place in the city in October 2022. Personnel for the anti-terrorism squad would be drawn from the intelligence unit and will have a strength of 383, sources said.  A sum of Rs 57.51 crore has been allocated to the ATS. 

“We have constituted a panel to identify personnel for the team and are studying the aspects that we need to focus on. Set Each district will have one ATS unit. Currently, we are listing the districts and cities from where activities of terrorist and banned organizations have been reported. Major cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, and Chennai will be given importance. We will also keep an eye on the districts located along the state borders,” K Shankar, ADGP (Law & Order) told TNIE.

The ATS will be on the lines of Thunderbolt in Kerala, OCTOPUS (Organization for Counter-Terrorism Operations) in Andhra Pradesh and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in northern states, police sources said. 
Sources said advice has been sought from retired police officers who served in intelligence units and officers who have investigated important cases.

Similarly, they gathered inputs from the other states where they have ATS units. “We are consulting on how to investigate the case with the help of other state police, or with the central intelligence agencies, if there is possibly a connection across the borders,” sources said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Shankar Anti-Terrorism Squad
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp