Coimbatore Corporation to identify and remove illegal speed breakers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is undertaking a survey on the number of speed breakers and removing illegal ones. The corporation limit is spread across 257.04 sq km, comprising 18,902 streets and 2,837.68 km of roads, including 219.60 km that are in the control of both national and state highways.

The civic body has been receiving complaints from general public and welfare associations that illegal speed bumps have come up in many parts of the city. Activists voiced concerns that illegal speed breakers were causing accidents and urged officials to either mark them or remove them.

Recently, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap directed officials to identify the illegal speed breakers.

Prathap said, “The survey is on at full swing. Currently, officials are painting and marking speed bumps in the city. So far, 346 bumps have been painted and marked to ensure the vehicles can spot them clearly. Also, a total of 12-speed breakers have been removed. Once the survey is over, we shall be removing more illegal speed bumps.”

