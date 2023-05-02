Farmers begin indefinite hunger strike against SIPCOT plan in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Twenty farmers from three panchayats near Uddanapalli sat on an indefinite hunger strike on Monday opposing land acquisition for a SIPCOT project. The protest against the project in Krishnagiri entered its 117th day on Monday. The state government plans to establish a SIPCOT near Uddanapalli on 3, 034 acres of land. Farmers in Ayyarnapalli, Nagamangalam and Uddanapalli panchayats oppose this.

M Chidambaram, member of Tamil Nadu Ilaignar Katchi, said, “Shoolagiri tahsildar informed us earlier that farmland will not be acquired for industrial purposes and we hope what the official said is true.”

A police officer said out of 3, 034 acres required for the project, 1, 000 acres are private land, government land will be around 500 acres and the remaining may be acquired from farmers. However, there is no announcement about farmland acquisition, he added.

Hosur sub-collector R Saranya told TNIE, “The district administration has sent a communication to the government to reconsider its decision to acquire farmlands. No announcement has been issued regarding this so far. People must not believe in rumours. The situation has been informed to the government and it may reconsider its decision. We have held several rounds of negotiations with farmers in the last few months.”

