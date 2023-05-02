Home States Tamil Nadu

Four boys held in TN's Villupuram under Pocso for abusing five minors

The incident came to light when a teacher of one of the victims received information about a video and informed the Child Helpline.

Published: 02nd May 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  Four minor boys have been detained by the police for sexually abusing five minors in their neighbourhood in a village near Villupuram. The incident came to light when a teacher of one of the victims received information about a video and informed the Child Helpline last week.

According to police sources, the daughter and son of a couple from Uttar Pradesh, aged six and ten respectively, stayed alone at home while their parents went to work. Since March, the girl was sexually abused by their house owner’s sons and two more boys, who are their relatives - all aged between 14-17. The four even took videos and shared them with their friends.

Villupuram district child protection officer Barghavi inquired about the matter and sent the girl to a government hospital for treatment. Further investigation revealed the same boys had misbehaved with four minor boys aged six to ten, including the girl’s brother. The boys were also sent to the hospital for treatment and counselling.

Based on the complaint from the child protection officer, the Villupuram All Women Police Station filed a case on Friday under three sections of IPC and Pocso Act, and detained all four boys on Saturday. After an inquiry at an undisclosed location, they were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the juvenile home in Cuddalore the same day, added police sources. As the station officials didn’t reveal the filing of the case, the matter came to light after the SP office released a press statement on Monday.

Comments

