‘Frame norms to seize assets of corrupt officials’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Holding that the action taken by the government is insufficient to tackle corruption in various government departments, Justice SM Subramaniam of Madras High Court said a procedure should be formulated to ensure ill-gotten wealth of government officials are confiscated.

“Large scale allegation of corruption is in the public domain, and the action taken by the government is insufficient to control the menace that it is growing day after day. Unless the fear of law is instilled on the public authorities, it may not be possible to control corruption,” he said recently while dealing with a petition alleging demand of bribe by certain police officials of Kancheepuram district.

He said a procedure has to be formulated in tune with the provisions of the law to ensure the disproportionate assets are confiscated. The judge appointed senior counsel R Singaravelan as amicus curiae to assist the court in this regard, and also requested the Additional Advocate General (AAG) who appeared for the top govt officials, including the home and the police departments, to submit a report of suggestions.

The petition, filed by M Rajendran who worked as a village administrative officer, said his wife R Dhanalakshmi, and their son R Dilli Babu, bought 2000 sq. ft land in Sriperumbudur in 2009. However, then district crime branch officials, including SI Sukumaran and DSP Vijayaraghavan, along with a civic body councillor and an advocate allegedly demanded huge amount of money as bribe. When he could not pay them the sum, the police allegedly registered a false case, and they were later remanded in judicial custody. The family filed the petition to quash the FIR.

