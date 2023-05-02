G.O. okays Periyar, Ambedkar statues back on private land

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The state has issued a G.O. to reinstall statues of Periyar EV Ramasamy and BR Ambedkar on private land at Melmanthai village near Vilathikulam, which were removed by the state highways department for expansion of ECR. The order has finally ended a 16-year-long battle waged for reinstallation of the statues by petitioner and DK member P Kalladi (72), who died six months ago.

According to sources, Kalladi installed life-size statues of Periyar and Ambedkar on his private land located adjacent to ECR in 1996 alongside ‘Periyar Padipagam,’ a library for the public. However, the statues were removed in 2007 when the highways department expanded ECR.

Kalladi kept appealing for years to reinstall the statues, and the department finally disbursed a compensation of Rs 11,000 for removal of the pedestal. Kalladi took up the matter with the district administration in 2019.

The petition encountered a hurdle when Vilathikulam police averred possible law and order situation citing previous clashes between people belonging to two castes. However, when the revenue inspector put out an advertisement about reinstallation of the statutes, nobody raised any objection.

When the issue was taken to Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, it directed the collector to consider the demands as the public has respect for the two leaders. While allowing the petitioner to reinstall the statues, government’s additional principal secretary Kumar Jeyant has also included conditions in the G.O. -- to deposit the cost of installation and maintenance with the local body, handle the statues with respect while shifting and fence them using iron grills.

Expressing regret over the 16-year-long battle, advocate Lingaraj Azad said, “It is disappointing to see that installation of Ambedkar and Periyar statues requires such a long administrative and legal battle. Ambedkar and Periyar are revered, and the government’s resistance is unacceptable.” Kaladi had told TNIE that he wanted to reinstall the statues to disseminate the philosophy of liberty, equality and fraternity.

THOOTHUKUDI: The state has issued a G.O. to reinstall statues of Periyar EV Ramasamy and BR Ambedkar on private land at Melmanthai village near Vilathikulam, which were removed by the state highways department for expansion of ECR. The order has finally ended a 16-year-long battle waged for reinstallation of the statues by petitioner and DK member P Kalladi (72), who died six months ago. According to sources, Kalladi installed life-size statues of Periyar and Ambedkar on his private land located adjacent to ECR in 1996 alongside ‘Periyar Padipagam,’ a library for the public. However, the statues were removed in 2007 when the highways department expanded ECR. Kalladi kept appealing for years to reinstall the statues, and the department finally disbursed a compensation of Rs 11,000 for removal of the pedestal. Kalladi took up the matter with the district administration in 2019.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The petition encountered a hurdle when Vilathikulam police averred possible law and order situation citing previous clashes between people belonging to two castes. However, when the revenue inspector put out an advertisement about reinstallation of the statutes, nobody raised any objection. When the issue was taken to Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, it directed the collector to consider the demands as the public has respect for the two leaders. While allowing the petitioner to reinstall the statues, government’s additional principal secretary Kumar Jeyant has also included conditions in the G.O. -- to deposit the cost of installation and maintenance with the local body, handle the statues with respect while shifting and fence them using iron grills. Expressing regret over the 16-year-long battle, advocate Lingaraj Azad said, “It is disappointing to see that installation of Ambedkar and Periyar statues requires such a long administrative and legal battle. Ambedkar and Periyar are revered, and the government’s resistance is unacceptable.” Kaladi had told TNIE that he wanted to reinstall the statues to disseminate the philosophy of liberty, equality and fraternity.