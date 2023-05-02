Home States Tamil Nadu

G.O. okays Periyar, Ambedkar statues back on private land

The petition encountered a hurdle when Vilathikulam police averred possible law and order situation citing previous clashes between people belonging to two castes.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Dr BR Ambedkar used for representational purpose only.

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The state has issued a G.O. to reinstall statues of Periyar EV Ramasamy and BR Ambedkar on private land at Melmanthai village near Vilathikulam, which were removed by the state highways department for expansion of ECR. The order has finally ended a 16-year-long battle waged for reinstallation of the statues by petitioner and DK member P Kalladi (72), who died six months ago.

According to sources, Kalladi installed life-size statues of Periyar and Ambedkar on his private land located adjacent to ECR in 1996 alongside ‘Periyar Padipagam,’ a library for the public. However, the statues were removed in 2007 when the highways department expanded ECR.

Kalladi kept appealing for years to reinstall the statues, and the department finally disbursed a compensation of Rs 11,000 for removal of the pedestal. Kalladi took up the matter with the district administration in 2019.

The petition encountered a hurdle when Vilathikulam police averred possible law and order situation citing previous clashes between people belonging to two castes. However, when the revenue inspector put out an advertisement about reinstallation of the statutes, nobody raised any objection. 

When the issue was taken to Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, it directed the collector to consider the demands as the public has respect for the two leaders.  While allowing the petitioner to reinstall the statues, government’s additional principal secretary Kumar Jeyant has also included conditions in the G.O. -- to deposit the cost of installation and maintenance with the local body, handle the statues with respect while shifting and fence them using iron grills. 

Expressing regret over the 16-year-long battle, advocate Lingaraj Azad said, “It is disappointing to see that installation of Ambedkar and Periyar statues requires such a long administrative and legal battle. Ambedkar and Periyar are revered, and the government’s resistance is unacceptable.” Kaladi had told TNIE that he wanted to reinstall the statues to disseminate the philosophy of liberty, equality and fraternity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar Ambedkar Madras High Court Periyar Padipagam
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp