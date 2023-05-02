Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy downpour leaves Miss Koovagam pageant on cliffhanger

The much-anticipated transgender beauty pageant Miss Koovagam turned into a damp squib owing to heavy downpour in Villupuram on Monday evening.

Published: 02nd May 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

The event was inaugurated by sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other ministers on Monday.

The event was inaugurated by sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other ministers on Monday.

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  The much-anticipated transgender beauty pageant Miss Koovagam turned into a damp squib owing to heavy downpour in Villupuram on Monday evening. The organisers have said the event would be held at an indoor venue here on Tuesday.

The event was inaugurated by sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, higher education minister K Ponmudy, minorities welfare minister Gingee K S Masthan, tourism minister M Mathiventhan and Kallakurichi MP Goutham Sigamani amidst slight drizzle. Shortly after the ministers left, about 15 minutes before the finale of the pageant, heavy rain pounded the venue.

Within moments, the audience and the public emptied the ground, with only the participants and organizers left at the venue. “A loss of over Rs 15 lakh is incurred by the organizers and the participants. The latter had to spend thousands of rupees to get the make-up done. We feel disheartened,” said a 35-years old transgender woman at the event.

“Even if rain stops the event, the demand by transgender people for horizontal reservation will be the core point of our getting together in 2023, because we are planning for a collective to voice out our demands,” activist Grace Banu told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transgender beauty pageant Miss Koovagam
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp